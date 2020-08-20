It's interesting that President Donald Trump recently vowed that no antifas, terrorists or left-wing radicals will be allowed to deface or destroy federal statuary or property on his watch without facing massive U.S. Department of Justice prosecution and punishment.
In nearly the same breath he explored the addition of his own image to Mount Rushmore, which is a federal monument.
It's been revealed that on the Fourth of July the governor of South Dakota presented President Trump with a large sculpted model of Mount Rushmore, with his face added alongside those of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln. (A technicality: How could his "hair" be safely cantilevered over his brow?)
Just asking, but if that can even happen, who'll pay for it? President Trump himself? The Republican Party? Vladimir Putin? Or all of us?
P.S.: Damn my eyes, but I recall the Taliban dynamiting statuary they despised.
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
