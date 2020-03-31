Hooray! I have it on good authority that:
• The coronavirus will disappear by Easter Sunday.
• Our economy will soon rebound dramatically.
• Racism in America will quickly abate.
And, the more respectable turkey will replace the bald eagle as our national symbol, as Ben Franklin desired in 1784.
Just kidding! It's April Fools' Day.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
