I want to correct misinformation about City Councilor Tita Montero, who is running for reelection in Ward 2. Montero's opponent incorrectly stated she created the former homeless encampment on Necanicum Drive, calling it Montero's "experiment." Here are the facts.
As early as 2017, people began parking RVs overnight along Necanicum Drive. In 2018, the city installed "no overnight parking" signs. Most vehicles left. In 2019, a homeless activist, who became impatient with the city to create a car park, encouraged people to park in the lot. In a matter of weeks, the lot was full.
During this time, the Martin vs. Boise decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals established that cities couldn't criminalize sleeping on public property, and people could not be ticketed or removed unless alternatives were available in the community. None existed in Seaside, so people couldn't be removed.
Montero repeatedly advocated for creating rules for the encampment to control behavior and use until a new site was established. She could not convince the rest of the council to do so. Montero persisted, and a camping ordinance and alternative site were established. Homelessness remains a challenge in Seaside, but Councilor Montero fought to find solutions.
I'm voting for Montero because she has a proven track record of challenging the City Council to make the right decisions for our city. She routinely asks the tough questions in order to create the best policies. That's a leader: Someone who does her homework, and shows up ready to work.