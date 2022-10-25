I want to correct misinformation about City Councilor Tita Montero, who is running for reelection in Ward 2. Montero's opponent incorrectly stated she created the former homeless encampment on Necanicum Drive, calling it Montero's "experiment." Here are the facts.

As early as 2017, people began parking RVs overnight along Necanicum Drive. In 2018, the city installed "no overnight parking" signs. Most vehicles left. In 2019, a homeless activist, who became impatient with the city to create a car park, encouraged people to park in the lot. In a matter of weeks, the lot was full.

