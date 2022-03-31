It is a waste of time and energy talking about floor plans, whether Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare will be part of the project, if it includes parking and open space, and how many stories high.
It is simply not compatible with the small historic context of downtown Astoria.
None of it in its entirety!
Twisting and turning the design is fruitless. Put your energy into the proper location and you will have full steam ahead support of most citizens.
Try the basic tenet for crossing the street: Stop, look and listen (to the people).
• Feb. 7, 2022: Public hearing on Heritage Square agenda. Hearing closed at 10 p.m. with continuance for public comment until Feb. 22 because many people have their hands raised to speak on Zoom for three minutes.
• 11 a.m., Feb. 22, 2022: Petition of 450 signatures demanding a pause on Heritage Square development process for further public comment and study of this important proposal is filed and entered into record as public comment towards the public hearing on Feb. 7.
• 6 p.m., Feb. 22: Sixty people stood in 29 degree weather for an hour waiting to enter City Hall chambers. The mayor ruled no comments were being accepted, denying the aforementioned petition. Of the five councilors, three voted "yes" — those three won't be seeking reelection this year.
• 2 p.m., March 23, 2022: Three hundred signatures of an ongoing petition stating, We the undersigned, appeal the decision to give Heritage Square away to Edlen & Co. Filed as public comment towards the open house on March 14, 2022.