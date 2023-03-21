"That's the difference between governments and individuals. Governments don't care, individuals do." And, "In the first place, God made idiots. This was for practice. Then he made school boards." — Mark Twain
The March 16 edition of The Astorian offers a smörgåsbord of headlines pointing to the fact that local governments are confused as to how to implement policy in lieu of past governmental notions.
Cannon Beach already got the school out of the tsunami zone, and now the city wants to move City Hall up the hill while trying to foist the former grade school on some group that faces the doom the grade school was facing. At double the price. I've seen more honest used car salesmen.
And, while urban tree planting "could" boost nursery stock, Clatsop County is losing funding for law enforcement and schools due to dwindling forest harvesting.
Finally, when I moved to the county in 1986, wetlands and wastewater were hot topics. Now it seems a 17-year-old septic system in Warrenton is nearly maxed out as Mayor Henry Balensifer says, "This has been a problem we've been aware of for several years."
I’m just wondering how long it will take for all county residents to be forced to move up into the hills to plant trees and compete with bears for a place to go to the bathroom.