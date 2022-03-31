The problem with Astoria's business community's resistance to Heritage Square workforce housing is that their Main Street approach to revitalization is out of sync with the needs of the community.
Urban gentrification, without first dealing with homelessness, is destined to backfire like it has in Portland. A hallmark of urban gentrification is the widening wealth gap created by displacement of those less fortunate. The Heritage Square displacement, which could include young artists and craftspeople, will be proactive, the tenants being ousted before building construction begins.
Some say their resistance is about the new building itself. But how can a new building be worse than staring at a gaping hole which hasn’t stifled yearly increases in tourism?
"We want a downtown plaza," they say, "a place for outdoor concerts and events." Compete with the Liberty Theatre and the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts? I have trouble scheduling a barbecue in summer without getting rained on.
Some are concerned the mental health component of the project bringing individuals struggling with mental illness into downtown. They are already there! So what will be different? They will have a dry central location where they will be treated with compassion and feel like they belong.
Finally, most visitors to Astoria aren't coming for a vibrant downtown. They're coming for the beer, the river, the Goonies, the history, the funk and what's left of our city’s authenticity.
Astoria’s heritage is working class. Let's keep it that way. Justice before commerce! Support the workforce housing project at Heritage Square.