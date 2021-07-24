The letter "Excited," which ran July 6, seems to attempt to justify deacon Lewis Nimmo's feelings of excitement at the prospect of his church's impending plans to construct a multipurpose building within a historical district in an Uppertown neighborhood.
While good intentions and elated feelings may be considered sufficient rationale to build a structure that will not only change the landscape, but have a significant impact on the people and surrounding neighborhoods, we feel the need to ask for a more comprehensive, well-thought out plan before proceeding further.
Are you aware that the structure you are so in favor of building is facing considerable opposition by members of the community, who would be significantly impacted by its presence? Are you aware that this opposition is being voiced by your neighbors?
Are you concerned about your neighbors' feelings and views ("And who is my neighbor?" Luke 10:25-37)? Are you prepared to push through with your proposed plans, in spite of this opposition?
Has this proposal been adopted by the congregation you represent? Do they share your enthusiasm? Have you asked them?
Going forward, we would ask that you consider the needs and desires of not only the community and members of Bethany Lutheran Church, who you so enthusiastically strive to serve, but the neighbor next door, who may also be in need of decision-making that is based on soundness, consensus and compassion, and that reflects the good intentions of all members.