The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association harms rural communities. Light must be shed on ORLA, the lobbyist responsible for fueling a fear-based campaign of misinformation surrounding the Cannon Beach food tax.
ORLA constantly fights to uphold the outdated transient lodging tax legislation, mandating the use of a percentage of local lodging tax funds to continue financing marketing efforts, even when destination marketing is no longer needed in overcrowded communities like Cannon Beach.
This same portion of lodging tax funds may be used for "tourism-related facilities," which has an overly strict definition that does not accommodate investments (congestion mitigation, first responder services) the food tax aims to support.
In other words, ORLA supports marketing Cannon Beach to bring more visitation, without taking into account visitor safety or how it impacts local livability.
ORLA has a history of investing its resources to fight legislation that would support local communities. In the most recent legislative session, they defeated bills aimed at increasing the lodging tax to fund something other than tourism promotion.
House Bill 2579 would have increased the lodging tax from 1.5% to 1.8%, and invested the increase exclusively for affordable housing in the county where it was collected. Wouldn't it be nice if firefighters and restaurant employees could afford to live in the communities they serve?
ORLA is a huge outside lobbyist that does not have the health and safety of small communities or its residents in mind. Please join me in keeping Cannon Beach safe and vote "yes" on the food tax.