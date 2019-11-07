I read with interest the great article, "Rich history key to Warrenton's future" (The Astorian, Oct. 17). Diane Collier is to be well commended for archiving Warrenton and Hammond's history. She has done a great job preserving all the pictures, artifacts, papers, etc.
All of Warrenton and Hammond's history should be kept in one place, and not in several buildings all over town, where they could eventually be misplaced, lost or destroyed.Wouldn't it be nice if someday soon we could all go to a museum in Warrenton or Hammond where we could enjoy seeing and reading about our heritage?
So please, City Commission, work together to keep the heritage alive and Diane's hard work.
Thank you, Diane, for a job well done.
NEVA JO FENTON-SUHADOLNIK
Seaside
