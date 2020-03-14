I ask voters in Clatsop County District 4 to vote "yes" to reelect and keep county Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan.
As a commissioner, Kathleen Sullivan supported the designation of a stretch of the Nehalem River as part of the state scenic waterway system. This designation means that the river will be maintained as a free-flowing waterway, and its water quality and quantity and habitat for fish and wildlife will be protected.
These designations are rare in Oregon, and it shows Sullivan’s leadership in taking care of our water resources that are essential to our health and local economy. Protect Clatsop County's natural resources that mean jobs for our working families. Keep Kathleen.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside
