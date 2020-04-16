Kathleen Sullivan has done a fantastic job representing our community as a county commissioner the last four years. We are lucky to have such an honest, open-minded and experienced leader willing to continue her service for another four years. She fights for transparency and accountability in our local government. She prioritizes our health and safety, public education and watershed protection.
When I've worked with Commissioner Sullivan, I've seen her excellent communication skills and her desire to understand what the people of Clatsop County really want and need. She is an excellent listener. She is dedicated to improving this community.
During the recent coronavirus pandemic, Kathleen has remained calm and focused, qualities I value in leadership. She is putting out useful videos each week to provide updates on what the county is doing, offering advice on how to stay healthy and encouragement that we're all in this together. She has also compiled a list of local resources to help us and our neighbors. These are incredible, tangible, valuable things our leader is doing.
Please, take a look at the commissioner's experience. See how much she cares. Vote for Kathleen Sullivan for Clatsop County commissioner, District 4. Let's keep Kathleen.
JENNIFER RASMUSSEN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.