Over the past several years, I have been in contact with many lawmakers in other states and in Congress on a variety of legislation. This past year, I contacted Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell a few times about bills under consideration by the Legislature. What surprised — and pleased — me was that in each case I did not receive in response a form letter from her office.
Instead, Rep. Mitchell responded with her analyses of the legislation and the points I'd made. In one case I told her a committee vote was imminent, and urged her to take action to oppose the bill. She responded immediately.
In another case she told me very honestly that she did not think she could vote as I wanted her to, but that she was doing more research. We exchanged a few more emails about the bill. This kind of accessibility and transparency is, frankly, unheard of.
Recently, I watched Rep. Mitchell approach and talk with Republicans at an event. She wanted them to know she represents them, too. She talked for some time, listening and explaining, looking for common ground.
Rep. Mitchell is professional and thoughtful in trying to strike a balance in the competing, and often opposing, interests in this district. We are lucky here in House District 32 to have such an energetic, dedicated and accessible representative.
Let's keep Rep. Mitchell, and not let the dark money from special interests outside our district dictate whom should represent us.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside
