Sometime over the holiday weekend there was a theft at the Astoria Riverfront Trolley barn of train rails, joint bars and tie plates, which were stored outside the barn. These parts are critical for our track repair process, and more than just rusty steel.
The Astoria Riverfront Trolley is a nonprofit that has been without funds for this past year, as have many other organizations. To replace these stolen items will be costly.
Of course, if you thought these were just scrap and were set aside as garbage … we would gladly take all the items back. These items are quite heavy, and took the strength of more than one to move. Thanks for leaving the empty pallets, by the way.
This year our only income has come from selling souvenirs, some of which are cut pieces of rail for bookends, and trivets made from spikes. And thank you to all who have purchased them, also for donations, that are extremely appreciated.
Our stack of "next in line" pieces to be cut has been stolen, yet we will continue on. This has been a challenging year for everybody, we all understand that, but please refrain from taking something that isn't yours.
It's volunteers who operate this iconic part of the Astoria experience, and all of us, as operators, are anxious to get rolling down the tracks as soon as we can do it safely.
PAT WILSON
Astoria
Commented