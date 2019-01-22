It's so sad that sea lions are going to be killed ("Oregon starts killing sea lions at Willamette Falls," The Daily Astorian, Jan. 10).
Our areas have been overfished. The fish population is low, due also to so many dams up our rivers. The dams were designed and built with no way for fish ladders. So, as is usually the case, humans put the blame on anything besides themselves.
The balance of nature has been pushed out of whack, and killing isn't going to fix the full problem. The sea lions are living with nature.
Many love the sea lions in Astoria. This is all just so sad.
ROBIN RODGERS
Astoria
