I would like to extend kudos to the merchants of Astoria and Warrenton, where I do my shopping. They have shown dignity, grace and creativity during the past year.
Mandated measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic have often been difficult to understand and implement, and as the pandemic has waxed and waned, state and county requirements have all too frequently changed. As a business owner, I know that uncertainty is anathema.
Yet everywhere I shop, I encounter owners who are diligent in complying with COVID-19 requirements, employees who are beyond courteous, and products that are as unique and high quality as ever. Every one of our local merchants is working long hours (even longer than before), experimenting with new products and strategies, and showing great respect for the health and well-being of their employees and customers.
The decisions that we county commissioners have had to make in the past year have been arduous. We have had to balance the prosperity of our local economy with the health of our citizens. But I am heartened by the extraordinary efforts of our local business community to remain afloat with such energy and aplomb.
When I ask business owners, "How are you doing?" their greatest concern is always for their employees. One of the great benefits of a community of locally owned businesses is the fact that local income largely stays local, a great benefit in these trying times.
PAMELA WEV
Astoria