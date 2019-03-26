Snowflake. Liberal. Lib-tard. All words others have used to attempt to define who I am. I am a son. Husband. Father. Friend. Patriot. Veteran.
I am tired. I have watched as our nation has ripped apart based on labels. Common civility is no longer practiced. People slap a label on you, and that is the end of all understanding. In their mind you stand on one side of the aisle or the other.
I say enough. "We the people" once meant all of us. Now it simply means the people who agree with what you believe in. I was 18 when I first swore an oath to defend our Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.
I swore it several more times over the course of a 20-year career, proudly wearing a uniform to defend the freedom of those who would now label me based on a belief without taking any time to realize we agree on more issues than we are divided by.
Democracy is not easy. If it was, it would not be worth the sacrifice all Americans who wear and wore a uniform to defend our freedom.
I have been reading Tecumseh’s prayer as I begin my day. The words define who I am, and speak to the very depths of my soul. The next time anyone wishes to place a label on me, make sure you use the correct one. I am an American.
JIMMY PEARSON
Astoria
Tecumseh was a wise man. I have never been one to use labels except when referring to foods or other inanimate objects. My Dad taught me to live and let live and I think I've done a fairly good job of that, however there is always room for improvement.
Thank you for your service and your message!
