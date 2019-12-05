We are all aware of our lack of affordable housing here on the North Coast. The cost of rent or mortgage payments has continued to climb due, in part, to the number of short-term rental properties. While this is illegal in Astoria, the practice continues with little to no enforcement.
There is also a need for senior housing, especially one-level homes, and this does not seem to even be on the radar.
It is nice to know this area is popular, and that tourism-related businesses are doing well. But little is being done for full-time residents. The tourism jobs are not high paying, and housing is the greatest cost in most budgets.
It is good to see some work finally happening at the Waldorf/Merwyn Hotel to provide some workforce housing.
I'm also happy to see homes being built, although frequently with a number of stairs to the master bedroom and utility room, and a relatively high price tag. Again, this multilevel level design does not allow a senior to "age in place."
I heard that a development of a "cottage cluster" is proposed for Warrenton across Harbor Drive from the JoAnn Fabrics and Big 5 stores. This sounds like a great use of the property — affordable, one-level living.
I was delighted until I heard this cluster is proposed for vacation rentals. Say it isn't so. We are in great need of housing for full-time residents. Or, are full-time residents not a priority?
MARCIA FENSKE
Astoria
