There has been great confusion about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but mostly that's been due to a lack of transparency and good communication at the federal and state levels. Does anyone really know why, eight weeks after the first vaccine was approved for distribution, only 8% of Oregonians have been vaccinated?
I think that Clatsop County and our hospitals have been doing a good job with what they have to work with, so I was shocked to learn that meetings of the county vaccine task force, which literally calls the shots on our vaccine rollout, "aren't open to the public or media," according to a county official.
I'm not sure what the rationale is, but maybe it's that the task force is made up of both of county officials and representatives of nonprofit private organizations. Yet there is nothing in the world today that is a more pressing public issue than how the vaccines are distributed.
I can understand that the task force would not welcome participation from the public, and that's fine, but its proceedings should be open via Zoom.
We live in a time when, for good reasons or bad, trust in our governments and institutions is at a low point. A lack of transparency won't change that.
JACOB LEWIN
Astoria