Donna Munro is right about the ladder out of poverty a renters' tax credit would provide ("Renters' tax credits" The Astorian, Aug. 24 2019). The child tax credit and the earned income tax credit are two proven examples, bringing more people out of poverty than any program other than Social Security.
Currently, there is a bill in Congress to make these two programs even more effective, the Working Families Tax Relief Act of 2019, HR 3157. By asking those who represent us to help pass this legislation, we can help millions of struggling Americans climb out of poverty.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.