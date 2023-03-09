The timber industry is going all out in a public land grab using the subterfuge that the draft habitat conservation plan will be fiscally disastrous for timber trust counties.
Their actual motive is preservation of their hefty bottom line, habitat be damned. They denigrated the HCP and backed an effort to have it replaced with a plan including more logging. That motion failed to pass with the Board of Forestry by a slim margin.
In another attempt to get their way, the timber industry has called upon state and local political minions to craft and support Senate Bill 795, a simplistic bill short on details, long on overreach and with dubious legal standing.
SB 795 calls for state forestland to be managed by county commissioners, rather than the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Board of Forestry, without providing details about how this will work.
Do counties have the fiscal resources for such an endeavor? What about expertise? Are we to believe that a school teacher, a car salesman, a retired social worker and a business guy on our county commission have more expertise than the trained foresters and Ph.D.s at the ODF?
SB 795 flies in the face of the Oregon Supreme Court’s ruling in the Linn County timber lawsuit, confirming the Court of Appeals decision that counties have no contractual right to claim{%%note} {/%%note} forest management control over state land. Without that contractual right{%%note} {/%%note}, state forestland will continue to belong to all of the citizens of Oregon, not to the counties.