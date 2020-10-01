We are a land of laws and institutions that govern our diverse society. We need law. We need order. Without them we descend into destruction, burning, looting and murder. We need police to serve and protect the citizens. Government should serve the people.
We must move from the emotions of the day to apply reason to affect change to police procedures, applied for decades, which are the source of egregious incidences that have occurred many times, in many places.
Choking or chokeholds have caused numerous deaths or injuries. They have, and continue to be, a tool used by policing authorities, and will continue to give rise to unjustified and unnecessary occurrences that have very negative results.
Choking should be highly restricted, or eliminated, as a technique of control and aggression by police departments throughout our nation. Other control techniques should be taught and employed. Stop choking.
Midnight warrant door breakdowns should not be allowed. What do the occupants think, when they are sleeping and all of a sudden, the door is being broken down? The results have repeated themselves many times, with many deaths and injuries to both the victims and the police. How many times did the police have the wrong address? Stop the midnight warrant invasions.
It is important for citizens to comply with good policing and not engage in hostile, uncooperative behavior. We all need to be kinder and more thoughtful citizens, and respect laws and support order in our lives and those around us.
MARK PRESCOTT
Gearhart
