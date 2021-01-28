Landslides happen. Got it. Foresters and road engineers agree on that, but the forest "industry" continues to deny that clearcutting rain forests, and preempting downed trees by cutting them on slopes, obviously dramatically increases landslide risk and destruction of remaining anchors on hills, even though the evidence is right in our faces, every time.
But that's how capitalism (the U.S. system of government) works. The professionals say something enough times, do their "due diligence," and people believe it, or just stop listening, even though somewhere in their heads they know it's all a lie. The science is obvious. But you need to follow the money.
SUE SKINNER
Astoria