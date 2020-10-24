At the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 14, there was a lashing to the public about some of the letters to the board being harsh.
There is no doubt that as residents, we are frustrated. Having no other avenue to voice our opinions about moving public works is harsh. The lack of transparency of this project is harsh.
The reality that this project has changed the dollar amount saved three times in two months, the name change from countywide bypass to Resiliency Project and recently to recovery routes is harsh.
The fact that there is to be nothing implemented in this plan for the saving of lives is the harshest reality of all.
Who is this project resilient for? The public, or just public works?
SUZETTE BERGESON
Astoria
