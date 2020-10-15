We’ve seen the laughable falsehoods spewing out of the Debbie Boothe-Schmidt campaign that accuse Suzanne Weber of everything but sacrificing puppies (and I hope I haven’t given her any ideas). Let’s look at some of the lies.
Lie No. 1: Weber wants to cut $1 billion from education.
Actual truth: Weber was a public school teacher for 30 years, a union president and negotiator who actually lobbied for more school funding. She just doesn’t believe we need to add billions of dollars in taxes on our small businesses that don’t make it into classrooms to do it.
Lie No. 2: Weber wants to make it legal for businesses to fire employees because they’re gay.
Actual truth: Suzanne literally believes the exact opposite. Businesses should not be able to fire people for being gay.
Lie No. 3: Weber is only backed by big corporations.
Actual truth: Suzanne has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars locally, not to mention from the business owners who provide thousands of living-wage jobs.
Why hasn’t Debbie been supported by businesses like that? Because they know she’ll vote for job-killing legislation whenever her political masters tell her to.
If Debbie is willing to lie to us so blatantly, she has no place in Salem. There are already enough liars there.
SHELLY GEDENBERG-SOLUM
Astoria
