Laughable is the best word to describe the name-calling in Don Haskell's letter, "Best word" (Feb. 27), complaining about Erhard Gross' letter, "Comparisons" (Feb. 20), comparing former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.
Actually, Haskell devoted two of his three paragraphs to excoriating The Astorian for printing the letter, which he considered "unfounded." He considered it "amazing" that The Astorian would "intentionally offend" the many people who voted for Trump.
So now that Joe Biden is president, should The Astorian reject letters that are critical of him?
Haskell cannot bring himself to consider the many specific facts, names and incidents in Gross' letter. There are no discussion points, just adjectives: disgusting, evil, hateful, evil (again), vitriol (if you'll excuse a noun).
This was in pointed contrast to Gross’ letter, which read very mildly, without flailing adjectives, and reached nuanced conclusions. In fact, his final sentence states that Trump never got as bad as Hitler.
Haskell's use of emotional adjectives and his tactic of simply stating his conclusions, and expecting people to believe them, remind me of his fallen hero.
STEWART BELL
Astoria