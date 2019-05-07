My Republican friends, the threat to our country is not from the poor souls fleeing violence arriving at our Southern border. Nor is it from Democrats trying to make sure you have health care, child care, a livable minimum wage and a plan to battle climate change.
No, the threat to our nation is from Russia attacking our democracy, and the current occupant of the White House denying all evidence of it, and obstructing any inquiry into it.
What follows is a letter I wrote to U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, and I urge you to do the same:
It is time for Congress to act. Enough is enough. The Trump strategy to deny, delay, distract, disrupt and disinform is shredding our Constitution. It is time to stand up to this bully once and for all.
Enough with Democrats making the political calculus of whether this helps or hurts the chances of voting him out of office. Enough with waiting to see if the public supports impeachment, or worrying if the Republicans in the Senate would convict.
In the Nixon era the public was not in favor of impeachment when the hearings began, and the Republican party was strongly in support of Nixon. Look how that turned out.
Stop leading from behind. Lead from the front. Do your job and uphold your oath to defend our Constitution. Protect our nation and our democracy from this authoritarian demagogue and his minions.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.