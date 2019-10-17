I want to thank Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell for her leadership in recognizing that we must do everything we can to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and move our economy to one based on renewable energy like solar and wind.
There is a lot of dark money pouring in from outside her district to try to deny climate change, and undermine her efforts. We owe it to ourselves, though, to continue to work with Rep. Mitchell to make sure the North Coast is not left behind in the global efforts to avert the climate crisis, and move our economy to renewable energy.
Thanks to Rep. Mitchell’s work, the state Department of Energy will offer rebates to people who install solar for their homes. Higher rebates are available for moderate- and low-income customers and low-income service providers.
Encourage your local governments to install solar on public buildings; there are tax credits available. We cannot only begin reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also create renewable energy jobs.
KATHLEEN MACDONALD
Seaside
