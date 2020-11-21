As a recently returned native to this beautiful community, a few potholes that have recently gotten worse just don’t make sense to me.
Newly painted historical and other buildings, brightly colored like one would find at a circus; the old Odd Fellows Building — rebuilt after the fire, but still grand in stature and dignity — got painted purple. It is painful to see.
And then that movie rental venue decided it could drum up more business if it looked like a pumpkin, I guess? I wish it well at its new locale, but am so so sad at its appearance. It reminds me of the carnival atmosphere of many coastal towns that rely on tourist schlock to keep afloat.
Another bump in the road since my childhood: Turning the Astoria Column into a year-around Christmas tree, turning red, green, blue … to make sure we don't miss its beauty? Hmmm? The fishermen and loggers of yesteryear believed in hard work, not cheap gizmos and gadgets.
Of course I'm thrilled to find the Liberty Theatre and John Jacob Astor Hotel as they were (at least from the outside), and Peter Pan. Thank you, Astoria, for keeping them safe and beautiful.
I hope this doesn't read like a negative diatribe from a pessimistic naysayer, but rather positive possibilities for the future.
DAVID TENNANT
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.