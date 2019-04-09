I saw “Eastern Oregon landowners seek to address elk damage” (The Daily Astorian, April 3), and immediately thought of wolves returning to rural Oregon, likely because there is food — elk.
If humans leave the wolves alone for a while, the two species’ populations would reach equilibrium and neither species would be problematic. Just saying.
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
