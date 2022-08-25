For 20 years, Americans have led the fight against preventable disease. In the wake of COVID-19, our support matters even more.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed global health systems to the breaking point and set back our fight against preventable diseases. For the first time in decades, 2020 saw dangerous declines in progress against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as the pandemic jeopardized access to testing and treatments.
Without bold action from world leaders, we could be on track to reach another concerning "first" — failing, for the first time since its inception, to fully replenish the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the most important resource we have in the fight to end these diseases.
U.S. leadership plays a critical role in the Global Fund's continued growth and success. In 20 years, Americans' support for the Global Fund has helped save 14 million lives, creating healthier societies and better futures for people and families around the world. Oregon alone has helped save 142,005 lives, provide anti-retroviral drugs to 74,462 people, treat 16,068 people for tuberculosis and distribute 640,412 mosquito nets.
Oregon's hard-won progress is now at risk. At its replenishment conference later this year, the Global Fund needs to raise $18 billion to recover gains lost to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. has proposed a $2 billion per year pledge. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley must finish the job and get the fight to end HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria back on track.