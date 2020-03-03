At 92, it is still one's civic duty to speak out against corruption. Recently, President Donald Trump and the head of the Justice Department, William Barr, have intervened directly in a judicial decision contra the best interests of the U.S. legal system and the citizens of the U.S.
The four U.S. attorneys in the case of the sentencing of an associate of President Trump's, Roger Stone, have rightly resigned in protest to political interference. This situation is reminiscent of early events in the rise of Nazism in Germany in the 1930s and 1940s, events that I experienced personally as a boy.
The leader of Germany, Adolf Hitler, along with his deputies, determined to increase the political reliability of the courts. In 1933, he established special courts throughout Germany to try politically sensitive cases.
Dissatisfied with the not guilty verdicts rendered by the Supreme Court (Reichsgericht) in the Reichstag Fire Trial, Hitler ordered the creation of the People's Court (Volksgerichtshof) in Berlin in 1934 to try treason and other important political cases. This led, as we know, to World War II, in which I also served.
I plead with my fellow citizens here in Oregon and in the U.S. to oppose vigorously the actions of President Trump and William Barr. I do not wish my seven great-grandchildren to have to endure a rehash of events that led to World War II.
J. KAREL LAMBERT
Professor emeritus, University of California, Irvine
Hammond
