Walking away to prevent a vote from being taken is just the opposite of what elected officials are supposed to do. It is not honorable. It is not justified. It is not heroic. And threatening the state police with violence for enforcing the law should earn prosecution.
Regardless of what you think of the cap-and-trade legislation, using tricks to get your way is wrong. This applies to both Republicans and Democrats.
There are differing views about cap and trade, and if reports are true, the legislation is being pulled due to lack of support. But this is bigger than one issue. Is walking off the job how we expect elected officials to get things done?
Is putting every controversial measure before the voters a substitute for legislators stepping up and voting? You were sent to Salem to represent the people in your district, not to pass on taking a difficult stance. For all the grief Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell took for her Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) position, she at least faced the music and voted.
In addition to action on environmental protection, several other important measures are being held up because the Oregon Senate can’t meet. To all legislators in Salem, I say this: If you can’t do your job, step aside and let someone with guts take your seat.
BRYAN KIDDER
Chairman, Clatsop County Democratic Central Committee
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.