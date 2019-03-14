Gearhart is making a survey of its residents for considering a site for the new fire station. It is important for all of us to complete the questionnaire so that the decision can be made with the most information on public preference.
The present fire hall is 61 years old, having been built in 1958 by then fire chief Bruce Maltman and members of the Gearhart Firefighters Association, and constructed mostly of cinderblock. Over the years, it has deteriorated, and continues to do so at the mercy of strong winds and bad weather.
There are three possible sites being considered: the present location, the park at the end of Pacific Way, and the High Point location.
I would like to recommend High Point because it is the best choice because of its height and the neighborhood. It can be constructed while maintaining current uninterrupted fire safety.
I would like to be clear that we need this new station badly, and we need need a vigorous support effort on the part of all of us to get it.
Our volunteers have worked hard with deteriorating facilities. We all need to give this our wholehearted support. Please return your completed questionnaires. If you don’t have one, please let them know at City Hall.
Let’s get this done.
KENT A. SMITH
Gearhart
