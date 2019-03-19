Everybody’s talking about socialism lately, and I think it’s a discussion we need out on the table. Working at the U.S. embassies in Poland and in England in the 1960s, I saw some so-called "socialist" societies up close. They were neither evil nor entirely ineffective.
There is no real socialist country in the world now, and really never has been. Any place that tried, the Western countries bombed, invaded, embargoed, blockaded or otherwise subverted, so that they all failed. See Cuba, Vietnam, Korea and Chile, for examples.
Today, every country worth its salt, including all of Europe, China, Russia and the U.S., has some combination socialist/capitalist economy. Many things just work better when nationalized: health care, education, the military, the highway system, the post office, the libraries, the fire departments. Obviously, we have many of those things now.
If we really want government "of the people, by the people, and for the people," I think we need much more of that kind of approach. That’s all the Democrats are advocating. Nobody is suggesting that the workers take ownership of all the means of production. That’s hooey. The countries that actually tried that ended up being tyrannical, and have either changed themselves, without our dictating it, or are in the process of doing so.
But, if we don’t make some solid corrections right here, we appear to be heading for our own tyranny, by virtue of the coterie of thieves and dingbats we somehow elected last time.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
