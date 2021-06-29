Georgia passed a law making it illegal to give water to citizens waiting in line to vote. It seems this law has become the face of other laws some states are trying to enact, apparently for lack of a logical reason, to make voting harder. Stunned? Keep reading.
In some places, citizens are waiting 11 hours, in the heat, to exercise their constitutional right. Logic asks, why not open more polling places?
In Oregon, we used to stand in line. Now we mail it in. Yee hah! For your information, Oregon's safeguards are so good, voter fraud is virtually nonexistent. Yee hah again!
In marathon races, 26 miles, volunteers offer water to competitors during the race. It's not illegal — it's humane. Runners, like voters, want to achieve the finish line. A race determines the fastest person. Voting determines the direction of our county, state and country for years.
The right of every citizen to vote should not be a chess pawn. In Washington, D.C., the Senate must pass the For the People and the John Lewis Voting Rights acts to restore sanity and protection to our election process. You know — one person, one vote, all votes count equally.
This is one vote that should be a 100 to 0 slam dunk.
You can message senators at 202-224-3121. The right of all citizens to have their say by voting is one of the most sacred gifts the Founding Fathers gave us. Either we live our American values, or we don't. History is watching.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria