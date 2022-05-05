It's fair to say there is unanimous agreement in Gearhart that we actually need to have a fire station. So, that's good.
And, it seems that everyone agrees that the current, crumbling, earthquake-prone cinder block building needs to be replaced. And, we agree that we all appreciate the dedication and selflessness of our volunteer firefighters.
So let's agree to build a new station. And let's agree to allow our duly elected, appointed and hired city leaders to make the appropriate decisions to get the job done. That's what we either elected, or hired them, to do.
It is all well and good to monitor our city leaders, to make sure they are transparent and accountable in their actions, and that they are acting in the community's best interest. Our current mayor, city councilors and city manager have met that standard.
But I see people opposed to this station self-appointing themselves as experts in everything from geology to land use to fire station building design. They complain about the cost of a new station, yet their past, and potentially future delay tactics, do nothing but cause the costs to increase.
Passing this bond allows our reasonable city leaders to hire actual experts to plan, design and build an earthquake- and tsunami-resistant station. Let's pass this bond and let them do their job. Vote "yes" on Measure 4-213.