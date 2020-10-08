To me, a good city councilor is one who takes the time to understand an issue and make a decision based on the facts and the law — someone who doesn't have an ax to grind.
It takes more than having an agenda based on one issue. Guiding a city government doesn't mean getting one's way on a single issue. That's why I support Tom Brownson for reelection to the Astoria City Council.
He has proven his fairness and level-headed decision-making to keep our city running in the best way possible.
DAVID AMBROSE
Astoria
