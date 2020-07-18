Oregonians deserve a level playing field. Rural Oregonians need the same internet broadband that urban residents have. Broadband brings a world of resources to children, teens and adults. They benefit from increased knowledge, improved skills and essential connections with others.
As a retired teacher, school librarian and resident in east county, I've struggled with unstable internet connections, and know that without broadband, our students are at a disadvantage.
Thank you to the Democrats who voted to develop essential broadband infrastructure in rural Oregon. This new law will fund the development of broadband access in underserved, primarily rural areas, by reducing the existing surcharge on landlines and extending it to cellphones.
Shame on those GOP legislators and our Democratic state senator, Betsy Johnson, who voted against Senate Bill 1603. They put their anti-tax ideology over the needs of their constituents.
Oregonians have the lowest telephone taxes in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation. The surcharge will amount to about $4 per year on a cellphone, while the surcharge on a landline will be reduced by approximately $11 per year. Because most cellphones subject to the expanded surcharge are in urban areas, the net effect will be a subsidy for the development of rural broadband.
I fear that Republicans and Sen. Johnson will continue to vote against our needs. That's why I encourage everyone to vote for Democrat Debbie Booth-Schmidt as our next state representative. We can count on her to work for what Clatsop County residents need.
CHERYL JOHNSON
Astoria
