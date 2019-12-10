Some in the Republican Party seem to have read Hitler’s playbook. Ivana Trump said President Donald Trump kept a book written by Hitler at his bedside. "If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed." ― Adolf Hitler.
It seems Trump took this to heart, since he has been lying constantly about almost everything, and repeating the lies no matter how often they're discredited. Many Republican congressmen seem to be following suit, as they ruthlessly assist Trump in dismantling reality and the rule of law.
They are willfully choosing to reframe illegal behavior as OK, just because they want it to be OK. They are selling their souls to preserve their ability to powermonger for the most greedy and wealthy in our nation.
The Republican Party is being revealed for what it has become, an exclusive club for those who crave wealth, prestige and ruthless authoritarianism, while using the cloak of Christianity to appear humanistic and justified.
They rabidly accuse those who reveal their lies as being corrupt evil-doers, which they themselves actually are. Tyranny and terror can only flourish in a land where reality and morality are denied and twisted into weapons of persecution aimed at those who stand against them.
This is exactly what some Republicans are doing in the impeachment inquiry hearings (remember them?). Abraham Lincoln said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."
Our country is being assailed from within by our own people, as Vladimir Putin smiles.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
