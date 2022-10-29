Who needs libraries these days? In my opinion, everyone needs libraries these days, at least everyone who aspires to lifelong learning. Your community library is your local lifelong learning headquarters.
The city of Warrenton is fortunate to have a user-friendly, dynamic library. If you haven't been there, I'd urge you to drop by and see the physical plant, browse the stacks, meet the friendly staff and learn about the many programs and services offered besides book lending.
Adults will find computers, newspapers and magazines, used book sales and talks like the Saturday local author’s series. Children will enjoy storytime, arts and crafts and many other fun events. There is a teen advisory group, and tutoring is available, along with a host of other programs for all ages.
The library brings families, children, teens and adults together at its central downtown location. It’s a wonderful community resource.
The library is on the Nov. 8 ballot as a local option levy, asking for a modest 15% increase in levy rate to support much-needed increased staffing and expanded operations over the next five years. Without its passage the library, as we know it today, will not continue past May 2023.
Please join me in voting for the Warrenton Community Library Local Operations Option Levy 4-215 on the Nov. 8 ballot. And, for those eligible to do so, please vote for the Astoria Public Library Bond Measure 4-220. Our libraries work together to provide learning opportunities for all!