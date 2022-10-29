Who needs libraries these days? In my opinion, everyone needs libraries these days, at least everyone who aspires to lifelong learning. Your community library is your local lifelong learning headquarters.

The city of Warrenton is fortunate to have a user-friendly, dynamic library. If you haven't been there, I'd urge you to drop by and see the physical plant, browse the stacks, meet the friendly staff and learn about the many programs and services offered besides book lending.

