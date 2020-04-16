My vote is for Vineeta Lower. My name is Alan Evans, and I have worked with the homeless for 18 years in several counties in Oregon. When we are working with the vulnerable population, it is important that we hear their stories, find out what their needs are, and fight to accomplish their goals.
When I look for the best candidates who will listen to us, the people in need, and help us to accomplish our goals in helping people, a few things come to mind. It seems like every year as people are running for office, candidates usually show up suddenly and seem interested in what we do. After they get into office, we never hear from them again.
This happens every election year. Very seldom do we find a candidate genuinely interested in homelessness. Vineeta Lower is different. She showed up years ago, and I could see a true interest to serve in her eyes. She asked all the important questions, heard the stories of the people we served, listened to the obstacles they face, and what our hopes are to help the most vulnerable people in our communities.
She became a voice to help us accomplish our goals. This is why Vineeta has my vote. She has proven to listen and act with passion. I look forward to her becoming our state representative for House District 32.
ALAN EVANS
Gearhart
