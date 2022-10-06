Tita Montero has been my representative on the Seaside City Council since I moved to Seaside almost six years ago. I love to see her in action at council meetings. I have always felt comfortable contacting her regarding any issue.  She gives honest responses, even when it's not what I want to hear. 

When I had issues and complaints regarding vacation rentals, and about neighbors leaving trash and old furniture in their yards, Tita listened to me and made suggestions. She supported me as I pursued the City Council in establishing the position of code compliance officer.  Her encouragement and support assisted my success. And now, the whole community benefits.

