Tita Montero has been my representative on the Seaside City Council since I moved to Seaside almost six years ago. I love to see her in action at council meetings. I have always felt comfortable contacting her regarding any issue. She gives honest responses, even when it's not what I want to hear.
When I had issues and complaints regarding vacation rentals, and about neighbors leaving trash and old furniture in their yards, Tita listened to me and made suggestions. She supported me as I pursued the City Council in establishing the position of code compliance officer. Her encouragement and support assisted my success. And now, the whole community benefits.
This interaction with the council has caused me to further engage and pay attention. Living near Goodman Park, I watched and listened as Tita worked to regulate behavior at 10th Avenue and Necanicum Drive, while she also worked on homelessness issues facing our community. She works tirelessly. As the leader of the city's goal on homelessness, Tita hosted forums and formed a work group, resulting in recommendations that the City Council adopted on behalf of our community.
Tita listens to everyone, even those with whom she might disagree. She consistently asks the hard, incisive questions that no other City Council members pursue. She reads reports and proposals carefully, and splits hairs to reach understanding by all. I am very proud to be able to vote to reelect Tita, knowing that our community will reap the benefits of her wisdom and fearless action.