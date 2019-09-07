I am a 25-year resident of Seaside. I walk the beaches and dunes almost daily. I am disgusted and appalled at the litter and junk left on the beach after busy weekends. How could a human actually toss cans, bottles and food bags into the bushes and dunes?
The city of Seaside provided hundreds of garbage containers for the Hood to Coast crowds. I doubt if the offenders read newspapers, but just in case, please tell us what you're thinking. Why do you litter the beaches?
KATHY WEIGEL
Seaside
