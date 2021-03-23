I was surprised to read in the March 13 Astorian that the Clatsop County commission has hired a lobbying group "to help protect and advance policy interests in Salem" — $45,000 of the people's money that could be used directly on projects here in the county is nothing to sneeze at.
As I read about Pac/West Communications, I began to wonder exactly what policy they are going to be advancing.
In 2006, the lobbying group was hired to represent Alaska in their successful campaign to gain access to the Arctic Natural Wildlife Refuge for oil exploration. That was consistent with an earlier effort Pac/West made to reduce the protections of the Endangered Species Act.
Their current president, Mark Truax, has a "special interest" in oil and natural gas. He helped in the successful effort to defeat Proposition 112 in Colorado, which would have expanded setbacks from water sources and housing sites for oil and gas development.
Pac/West's website asserts that they "bring rural Oregonians voices to the capital." That resonates with the wishes of the #TimberUnity-leaning majority on the commission, for whom "rural representation" is a mantra.
Could defeating climate measures, like cap and trade, that #TimberUnity opposed, be a policy advanced by our lobbyists?
This is a time for full transparency by the commission and thorough scrutiny by the public of how, and for whom, our money is being spent on a lobbyist.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria