I’m writing to correct some misinformation provided by state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell via a recent guest column, "North Coast needs clean energy jobs" (The Daily Astorian, April 4). Unfortunately, her support for the cap and trade bill glosses over the devastating consequences for hardworking men and women within Oregon’s pulp and paper industry.
Rep. Mitchell argues that 10 U.S. states have adopted a California-like cap and trade program. This is false. Only California has enacted such legislation. Mitchell also states that the legislation won’t have a negative impact on jobs. Also false.
I have worked for the Wauna paper mill for over 40 years, and I have witnessed the devastation that occurs in a community when a mill closes. So let me share some facts.
The state of California no longer has a single pulp mill in operation. The last two mills have closed since the adoption of California’s cap and trade system. Companies who owned those mills shifted production — and jobs — to mills in other states.
Mitchell’s comments also ignore analysis from the Oregon Office of Carbon Policy, the agency responsible for drafting the proposal. In their report, Oregon Sectoral Competitiveness under Carbon Pricing, they found that, “On balance, the paper sector is at risk of carbon leakage if Oregon introduces a carbon price without measures to protect against possible adverse competitiveness impacts.”
The Wauna mill has always been about being good stewards of the environment. If Rep. Mitchell is serious about protecting jobs in Clatsop County, she will fight to exempt the Wauna mill from the proposed legislation. Anything short will put hundreds of local jobs at risk.
GARY A. ANDERSON
Trustee, United Steelworkers Local 1097
Knappa
