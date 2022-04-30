Some recent letters to the editor and postcards have been critical of the proposed Highlands Lane station location and its impact on Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department response times to traditional downtown Gearhart.
The fire department is not only responsible for fire protection and emergency medical services to the 1,900 residents living within the city limits, they are responsible for another 2,000 residents living in the 26-square-mile rural fire protection district, which extends north to Warrenton and east to the Lewis and Clark River.
Many factors effect response times: Where volunteers live and work; distance from the station; traffic and road conditions; time of emergency call; and communication effectiveness with dispatch.
The proposed new station is only 1.7 miles from the existing one, and with easy access to U.S. Highway 101, response times for most residential homes will be better, or unaffected.
The fire department constantly trains with other agencies within the county in order to provide effective mutual aid. We are able to combine forces, and go anywhere when needed, even responding to state conflagrations.
The suggestion of merging with our mutual aid agency in Seaside would make no financial sense without closing our station. A combined station would be 2.8 miles away from downtown Gearhart, and on the other side of a non-earthquake resilient bridge.
Delaying a new station only increases the cost of materials, labor, interest rates and safety code requirements.