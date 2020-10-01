Can we count on House District 32 candidate Debbie-Boothe Schmidt? Or will she be just another Tiffiny Mitchell, who will abandon our district when the going gets tough, or something better comes along?
A March 17 Banks Post article states "right now, she's only looking ahead to serving one term." She would consider running for reelection "depending on how things go."
Depending on how things go? What does that even mean? Read her own words and judge for yourself. Direct quote: "If I think I can't do the work that needs to be done, then it would be time for someone new to come along."
Sounds an awful lot like Tiffiny Mitchell to me. Sounds an awful lot like she is just another temporary hand-picked Portland candidate.
In contrast, her opponent, bipartisan Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber has lived in Tillamook for 50 years, taught at the same public school for 30 years, and has served as both city councilor and mayor for solid 18 years.
This track record proves she is a fully committed person who knows how to solve problems, work with diverse populations and produce results. Results that take time to develop and blossom over long periods through investments that she has made both locally and in Salem.
Unlike Mitchell and Boothe-Schmidt, Mayor Weber has never entertained a "Plan B Cut-and-Run Strategy" when the going gets tough.
Our district can trust Weber with our future, who is in it for the long haul. Not so with Boothe-Schmidt.
CYNTHIA MALKOWSKI
Seaside
