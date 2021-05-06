I've spent most of my life in the Washington, D.C., area, and worked in the city for many years. Statehood for the D.C. is long overdue, and I believe it to be just as important to our democracy as balance and reason in the Supreme Court.
Oregon has been my home for the last 22 years, but I will never forget seeing the people of the nation's capital disenfranchised. Even city laws that the residents pass to govern themselves can be blocked by Congress.
Things that D.C. voters wanted, like a clean needle program, medical marijuana and funding for abortion programs, have been squashed by Congress, nullifying their decisions. There are more people living in D.C. than in Wyoming or Vermont, yet they have no voice.
Know this: Opposition to D.C. statehood is the ultimate voter suppression.
KEN POTTER
Cannon Beach