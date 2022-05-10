I have been a full-time resident of Gearhart since 2015. One drive through this hidden coastal gem told me this was where I wanted to live. When it comes to "improving" Gearhart, there is not much to improve, in my opinion. Walk into the Gearhart fire station — it becomes obvious improvement is long overdue.
A position with Life Flight Network as a flight nurse brought me to Gearhart. I have worked alongside these first responders and fire personnel. They do a magnificent job. They save lives. They are our local heroes. They need and deserve support from the community they selflessly serve.
Upon first hearing the $14.5 million bond cost I, too, was shell-shocked. I initially bought into the plethora of negative misinformation out there. I stopped by the fire station one day, and took a tour. I then realized I needed to educate myself with facts beyond the social media wars.
Some complain we are not being told the whole story. The whole story is out there, and I urge anyone to seek out the facts.
Being fiscally conservative, I feel it’s important how we spend tax dollars. They're not asking for a new golf course. They are asking for a place to train and learn, and to serve their community.
I urge you to be open-minded and get the facts from reliable sources. Attend a Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department open house and get to know the situation firsthand. I urge you to vote "yes" on Measure 4-213.