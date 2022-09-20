When the Astoria Public Library opened in 1967, there was no Americans with Disabilities Act. If you had a physical disability, you were out of luck. If you used a wheelchair or walker and wanted an information book, you had to hope you could squeeze through the narrow aisles or ask for help.
The 1983 addition of the mezzanine made the library even more inaccessible, moving nearly half of the collection out of reach to anyone who couldn't climb the stairs. Today, three decades after the ADA’s passage, the library remains stuck in a time warp, virtually unchanged since the 1980s, with much of the collection still out of reach for those of us with physical disabilities.
In November, voters can rectify those inequities by approving Measure 4-220. The library bond will make the facility accessible for all, once and for all. It will literally double the usable floor space, allowing children's programming to greatly increase while preserving browsing among the stacks. Deferred maintenance will also be addressed, a prudent investment in our publicly owned building.
American libraries are among the most democratic of institutions, providing services to all. The Astoria library is not living up to that ideal, but can — and should. I urge you to vote yes on Measure 4-220 on Nov. 8. It's long past time to make our library truly a library for all.